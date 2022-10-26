ldb-20221027-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Thursday, Oct. 27
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Cowboys football-Frank Crum (Taylor), jump to B3
Photo/mugs/game day breakout
— SECOND: MW-UW cross-country (Staff), down one side, top half, jump to B2
Photo/mug/MW and UW logo
— SECOND: UW football-Hoyland (Staff), down one side, bottom half, jump to B2
Mug/UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: World Series-Schwarber (AP), jump to B2
Photo
PAGE B2: Send B&W
— MAIN: Rescuing the Buffs (AP)
— SECOND: NCAA new guidance (AP)
NCAA logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Broncos-Wilson (AP)
Photo/Broncos logo
— Cowboys football-Frank Crum jump
Second photo
