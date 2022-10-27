ldb-20221028-spts-B3 sports tease: None
Sports Budget: Friday, Oct. 28
----
PAGE B1: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B2: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B3: Normal Sports Front-Send Color – all jumps to B4
— MAIN Deti playing for Central (Johnke)
Photo/LHS breakout with logo
— SECOND: Cowgirls soccer gamer, starts at 3 p.m. (Staff), down one side
Mugs/UW logo-white
— THIRD: Cowgirls basketball preview (AP)
Photo/mug/logo
PAGE B4: Send B&W
— MAIN: World Series preview (AP)
Photo/logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B5: Send B&W
— MAIN: Broncos-Paton (AP)
— National scoreboard
PAGES B6-B7: Comics and puzzles, send B&W
PAGE B8: Classifieds, send Color
PAGE B9: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B10: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
