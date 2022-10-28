ldb-20221029-spts-C1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Saturday, Oct. 29
----
PAGE C1: Send color – all jumps to C2
— MAIN: UW football-Harris (Taylor)
Photo/LHS football logo
— SECOND: LHS football (Staff), down one side
Mugs/LHS football logo
— THIRD: Cowboys basketball-Barnhart (Taylor)
Photo/Broncos logo
PAGE C2: Send B&W
— MAIN: UW cross-country (Staff)
Mugs
— SECOND: UW soccer (Staff)
UW logo
— C1 jumps
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, top to bottom)
PAGE C3: Send color
— MAIN: Avalanche-Devils gamer, started at 5 p.m. (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: MLS Austin turnaround (AP)
PAGE C4: Send color
— MAIN: Newberry column-Brady (AP)
Photo/mug/NFL logo
— SECOND: NCAA concussions (AP)
Photo
PAGE C5: Send color
— MAIN: World Cup uniforms (AP)
PAGE C6: Send color
— National scoreboard
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.