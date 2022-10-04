ldb-20221005-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Oct. 5
----
PAGE B1 (120): Send Color
— MAIN PACKAGE: MW power rankings (Johnke)
Photo/Johnke mug/MW logo
— SECOND: Alabama-Young (AP), down one side
NCAA football logo
— THIRD: LHS-South volleyball (AP)
Photo/Lady Plainsmen logo
PAGE B2 (120): Send B&W
— MAIN: Pokes in the Pros (Staff)
Photo/NFL and UW logos
— SECOND: Broncos-Murray (AP), above local scoreboard
Broncos logo (if room)
— Jumps from front
Possible second photo for LHS-South volleyball
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
----
PAGE B3 (50): Send Color
— MAIN: NHL East preview (AP)
Photo/NHL logo
PAGE B4 (50): Send Color
— MAIN: NBA Big Names Back (AP)
Photo/NBA logo
