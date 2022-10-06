ldb-20221007-spts-B3 sports tease: None
Sports Budget: Friday, Oct. 7
----
PAGE B1: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B2: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B3: Normal Sports Front-Send Color
— MAIN PACKAGE: LHS football (Watson)
Photo/LHS football logo
— SECOND: Cowboys golf (Staff), down one side
Mugs/UW logo-white
— THIRD: MLB playoff matchups (AP)
Photo/MLB logo
PAGE B4: Send B&W
— MAIN: NCAA cutting coaches early (AP)
Photo/NCAA football logo
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGES B5-B6: Comics and puzzles, send B&W
PAGE B7: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B8: Game Day Wrap-Send Color
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.