ldb-20230916-spts/top tease: MLB managers
Sports Budget Saturday, Sept. 16
----
PAGE B1: Send color
— MAIN: Wrook Brown feature (Taylor)
Photos/ Mug/ UW logo brown
— SECOND (right): Laramie volleyball at Cheyenne East gamer (Atencio)
Lady Plainsmen logo on front/photo for jump
— THIRD (bottom): LHS football gamer against Cheyenne East (Edmonds)
Photos/ Mugs/ Plainsmen football logo
— jumps to B4
PAGE B2: Send color
— MAIN: MLB Managers at different career stages to be honest with players (AP)
Photo/ MLB logo
— SECOND: With stars signed and coaches hired, women’s pro hockey league looks ahead to draft (AP)
Photo
— Local scoreboard (boxed, three columns, 1/2 page)
PAGE B3: Send color
— MAIN: Women’s World Cup winners maintain boycott of Spain’s national team (AP)
— SECOND: Hurts runs for 2 TD’s, throws for a score (AP)
PAGE B4: Send color
— MAIN: The Maui invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of wildfires (AP)
Photo/ NCAA logo
— Jumps from B1
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.