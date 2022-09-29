ldb-20220930-spts-B3 sports tease: None
Sports Budget: Friday, Sept. 30
----
PAGE B1 (120): Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B2 (120): Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B3 (120): Normal Sports Front-Send Color
— MAIN PACKAGE: CFP expansion (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: UW rodeo (Staff), down one side
UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: Aaron Judge home runs (AP)
PAGE B4 (120): Send B&W
— MAIN: NBA in Japan (AP)
— SECOND: BKL World Cup (AP)
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, top to bottom)
PAGE B5 (120): Send B&W
AP National news – other than hurricane Ian
PAGE B6 (120): Send B&W
AP World news
---
PAGE B7-B8 (120): Comics and puzzles-Send B&W
PAGE B9 (120): Game Day Wrap-Send Color
PAGE B10 (120): Game Day Wrap-Send Color
