ldb-20220921-spts-B1 sports tease: TBD
Sports Budget: Wednesday, Sept. 21
----
PAGE B1 (120): Send Color
— MAIN PACKAGE: MW power rankings (Criswell), B2
Photo/Criswell mug/Analysis kicker/tagline
— SECOND: UW golf (Staff), down one side, jump to B2
Mugs/UW logo-yellow
— THIRD: Avalanche signing (AP), jump to B3
Photo/Avalanche logo
PAGE B2 (120): Send B&W
— MAIN: Pokes in the pros (AP)
Photo/logo
— SECOND: Broncos analysis (AP)
— Jumps from front
— Local scoreboard (boxed, two columns, bottom left)
PAGE B3 (70): Send Color
— MAIN: CFP expansion (AP)
— SECOND: Trey Lance injury (AP)
PAGE B4 (70): Send Color
— MAIN: Astros clinch (AP)
— SECOND: Mets clinch (AP)
PAGE B5 (95): Send Color
— MAIN: LIV Golf (AP)
— SECOND: Roger Federer (AP)
— THIRD: Little League lawsuit (AP)
PAGE B6 (60): Send Color
— MAIN: World Cup (AP)
Photo
— SECOND: Anthony Edwards (AP)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.