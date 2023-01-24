The 239th meeting between Colorado State University and the University of Wyoming couldn’t have come at a better time for the Cowboys.
UW (6-13 overall, 1-6 Mountain West) went into last weekend’s Border War matchup riding an eight-game losing streak and had dropped 12 of its last 14 games. But records and momentum are all thrown out the window as soon as the ball is tipped for any college rivalry game.
The Cowboys played their best 20 minutes of the season against the Rams (10-11, 2-6) on Saturday, holding CSU’s high-powered offense to just 21 points in the first half. All that momentum went out the window in the second half, with CSU outscoring UW 36-23 in the final 20 minutes.
Luckily for the Cowboys, the strong first half, combined with holding the Rams scoreless in the final 2 minutes, 33 seconds of the game, was enough to cling to a slim 58-57 win. The win was UW’s first conference win of the season and the team’s first win since Dec. 10.
“A Border War never disappoints, and it ages you in dog years every time you play one,” UW coach Jeff Linder said after the game. “In the three years that I’ve been here, that’s five games in a row now that have come down to literally the last possession.”
The Cowboys desperately needed a win, and nearly threw away a 16-point second-half lead against the Rams before ultimately holding on down the stretch. Noah Reynolds, UW’s leading scorer, put the Cowboys up one with 2.6 seconds left at the free-throw line to give UW the Border War win.
Sixth-year guard Hunter Maldonado had no doubts when Linder drew up a play for Reynolds to drive to the basket in the final seconds against the Rams. Reynolds, who ended the game with a team-high 17 points, was able to draw contact from CSU’s Jalen Lake in the paint to get to the free-throw line.
“He’s like a little brother to me,” Maldonado said about Reynolds after Saturday’s win. “I really appreciate everything he’s done and the work he puts in. To be able to see him in that situation, I completely trust him just to go out there and get us that win.”
Maldonado was one of two starters to return to the lineup last weekend. Hunter Thompson missed the past five games with mononucleosis, while Maldonado missed the Cowboys’ 82-74 road loss to Air Force last week with a rib injury.
“It just makes the game so much easier,” Reynolds said about having both Hunters back in the lineup.
The biggest component for UW’s one-point rivalry win over CSU was the crowd. The Arena-Auditorium had an announced attendance of 6,968, most of which had white T-shirts on to match the Cowboys’ home uniforms.
It would have been easy for fans to stay home and watch the game from the couch, especially with the disappointing season the Cowboys have had so far. But UW fans showed out, giving the Cowboys their biggest home crowd all season, and by a large margin.
“Our guys stayed the course, and I think the crowd played a big part in that with the energy that was in the building,” Linder said. “... That’s what makes it hard to play here, when you have that type of energy in the gym.
“Hopefully, we can build off of that and take another step in the right direction.”
The electric environment in the “Dome of Doom” on Saturday gave a spark to a depleted Cowboys roster. The crowd played a big role in UW forcing 18 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.
Overall, UW’s win over CSU last weekend was the team’s best defensive performance all season. The Cowboys had a season-high eight defensive kills (three defensive stops in a row) against the Rams.
“That’s huge,” Maldonado said. “At the end of the day, if you can get that many, you’re going to put yourself in a position to win.”
The team is still missing key players in Brendan Wenzel (knee), Kenny Foster (back) and Graham Ike (lower leg), the latter being the MW preseason player of the year, who has yet to suit up this season. The Cowboys lead the country in different starting lineups, with 14 different starting fives in 19 games.
Despite the injuries, Saturday’s win proved anything can happen, especially in the Mountain West.
“We needed a spark,” Linder said. “We’re 1-0 now, we can enjoy that and build off of this one. It’s been a long time — I’m not sure how long it’s been — since we’ve won a game. It’s a good feeling. It’s a good feeling for those guys.”