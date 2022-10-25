Preseason All-America Basketball

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston reacts after cutting the net following a game against Creighton in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Tournament on March 27, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Gerry Broome/AP

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team released Tuesday.

Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week.

