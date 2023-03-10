Bought Beautifully

Emily Betzler and Ashley Cooper traveled to Guatemala in February to meet the artisans supplying Betzler’s business Bought Beautifully. 

 Ashley Cooper/Courtesy

SHERIDAN — From handmade bracelets to baskets, the business Bought Beautifully, owned by Emily and Colin Betzler, works to transform lives in third-world countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and Nepal. Volunteer Ashley Cooper and employees Libby Standish and Anna Foote traveled to Guatemala from Feb. 11-17 to put a face and voice to the artisans supplying the business.

The three flew into Guatemala city and took a three-hour crazy car ride to Panajachel, Cooper said.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus