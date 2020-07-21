Name: Boyd Wiggam
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Attorney at Olsen Legal Group, LLC
Education: High School, Burns High School, Burns, Wyoming
Bachelor's Degree (B.S.): University of Wyoming College of Agriculture, International Agricultural Economics with Minor in Political Science
Law Degree (J.D.): College of William & Mary School of Law
Graduate School: Completed 42 graduate credit hours in Economic Development Planning at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture
Experience: Laramie County Comprehensive Plan Update Citizens' Steering Committee member
Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization ("MPO") Citizens' Advisory Committee member
Staff Attorney and Policy Analyst at Wyoming Liberty Group
Website: https://wiggam4cheyenne.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Wiggam4Cheyenne
Twitter: https://twitter.com/bwiggam
What motivated you to run for this position?
Twenty years ago, Laramie County and Wyoming were facing hard times. Oil and natural gas were struggling. It was hard for young adults to launch a career or settle down in Cheyenne. I decided to leave a job I loved to learn how to help Cheyenne and Laramie County attract and create the kind of jobs that I was looking for when I graduated from the University of Wyoming. That was a wonderful experience that also introduced me to my wife and took me to places I never imagined I would visit.
I am running to serve on the Cheyenne City Council because it is time for me to use this education and experience to help Cheyenne face similar challenges today so my own children can enjoy more and better opportunities in Cheyenne than past generations have had.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Jobs and Housing
The most critical issue facing the Cheyenne City Council in the coming months and years will be our desperate need for new, replacement, and better jobs for residents. These jobs need to come from multiple places: forming new businesses, expanding current local businesses, and attracting new businesses to invest in Cheyenne.
To address this, I will view each question before the Council through an economic lens and analyse its impact on jobs and housing. I will push to revise local regulations and processes to remove unnecessary and costly barriers to job creation and new housing development. I will work to make the Council a reliable partner with our economic development agencies including LEADS, the DDA, and Visit Cheyenne as they work to expand and diversity the local economy. Finally, I will support the eight strategic initiatives identified by the Chamber of Commerce’s Forward Greater Cheyenne project.
Street Maintenance and Efficiency
Transportation infrastructure is one of the basic, but most expensive functions of local government. Cheyenne has two major infrastructure problems. Our streets and sidewalks are crumbling and we have too many gaps in our transportation network. I believe part of the congestion and safety issues along Dell Range can be solved by fixing these gaps in the system.
I will make maintaining and improving our basic transportation network a budget priority. If we do this correctly, we should be able to realize savings on maintenance costs and make the system work better and be more attractive to those who want to invest in our community. I will support closing gaps, such as building out East Storey Boulevard as part of the next special purpose tax ballot.
Budget Reductions
The coming state government budget cuts and lost sales taxes from the recent economic shutdown are hitting the City’s budget hard and I expect those consequences to last. I believe that the City should appropriately fund its core functions as its highest priority, even at the expense of non-core functions. I will also follow Laramie County’s example of saving money in good years to soften the impact of catastrophes.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Economic Development
I am prepared to tackle economic development issues knowledgeably and head-on because I studied economic development planning in graduate school before I attended law school.
Long-Term Vision for Cheyenne
We know that Cheyenne could attract more businesses and jobs if our workforce had more people who have technical certificates or college degrees. We also know people can be more productive and make more money with these certificates and degrees. Therefore, I will use my planning background and long-term focus to work toward a conversation with the University of Wyoming, LCCC, and other partners to include a place for people to complete their Bachelor’s degrees in Cheyenne as part of the West Edge redevelopment project.
Property Rights
I attended law school specifically to protect individual private property rights. I have a proven history of protecting private property rights, both at Wyoming Liberty Group and in my private legal practice.