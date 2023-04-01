CHEYENE — Cheyenne East’s boys soccer team fell 2-1 in overtime to Sheridan on Friday.
The teams remained tied at the end of regulation, but Sheridan potted the game-winner in the second half of extra time to seal the victory.
Hunter Sallee had the lone goal for the T-Birds, coming in the 56th minutes. Cooper Rich recorded an assist on the goal.
SHERIDAN 2, EAST 1
Halftime: Sheridan 1-0
Goal: Sheridan, unassisted, 14, East, Sallee (Rich), 56, Sheridan, unassisted, 96.
Shots: Sheridan 15, East 7. Shots on goal: Sheridan 11, East 5. Saves: Sheridan 4, East 9. Offsides: Sheridan 2, East 2. Fouls: Sheridan 9, East 10. Yellow Cards: East 2 (Miller, 12th, Taylor, 44th), Sheridan 0.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central picked up a 4-2 overtime win against Campbell County on Friday night.
The Indians led 2-0 in the first half but surrender two goals to the Camels to close out the half. They were paced by two goals and an assist from Logan Custis. Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont added a goal and an assist, as well. Justin Hendrin added an insurance goal in the 108th minute to close out the game.
“We played pretty alright,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “2-0 is always the most dangerous lead you can have, and they capitalized on that pretty quick.”
CENTRAL 4, CAMPBELL CO. 2
Halftime: 2-2
Goal: Central, Custis (Smith) 17, Central, Custis 31 (Cone-LeBeaumont), Campbell County, 32, Campbell County, 35, Central, Cone-Lebeaumont (Custis) 105, Central, Hendren, (unassisted) 108.
Shots: Central 23, Campbell Co. 3. Shots on goal: Central 9, Campbell Co. 3. Saves: Campbell Co. 5, Central 1 (Summerset) Corners: Central 7, Campbell Co. 2. Offsides: Central 2, Campbell Co. 2. Fouls: Campbell Co. 5, Central 11. Yellow Cards: Central 0, Campbell County 0.
