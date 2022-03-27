Central logo.jpg

CHEYENNE – The Indians rebounded from having a goal called off because of offsides by scoring in the 76th minute to down Thunder Basin 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.

Jackson Lewis scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Justin Hendren.

“It was a real back-and-forth match,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We tried shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes.

“We were very dominant early before we got a yellow card that flattened us out. We lost our edge and momentum for about 20 minutes.”

Central caught a break in the 73rd minute when Caleb Howell banged a penalty kick off the right upright.

The win is Central's first over Thunder Basin since the school fielded its first soccer team in 2018.

CENTRAL 1, THUNDER BASIN 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goal: CC, Lewis (Hendren), 76.

Shots: CC 10, TB 11. Shots on goal: CC 6, TB 9. Saves: CC 9 (Cook); TB 5 (Gray).

Corner kicks: CC 8, TB 3. Offsides: CC 4, TB 1. Fouls: CC 9, TB 7. Yellow cards: CC 1 (S. Smith); TB 2 (Ontiveroz; Suarez).

Campbell County 4
Cheyenne South 0

CHEYENNE – Keegan Potter stopped four shots, and Hedrey Pando added three after Cheyenne South's starting goalkeeper Trey Downham suffered a knee injury during the first half.

Downham had three saves.

The Bison got seven shots on goal.

"We just weren't able to find the back of the net," first-year South coach Joshua Eastman said, "but had our opportunities with a thin roster."

