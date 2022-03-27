CHEYENNE – The Indians rebounded from having a goal called off because of offsides by scoring in the 76th minute to down Thunder Basin 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
Jackson Lewis scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Justin Hendren.
“It was a real back-and-forth match,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We tried shooting ourselves in the foot with mistakes.
“We were very dominant early before we got a yellow card that flattened us out. We lost our edge and momentum for about 20 minutes.”
Central caught a break in the 73rd minute when Caleb Howell banged a penalty kick off the right upright.
The win is Central's first over Thunder Basin since the school fielded its first soccer team in 2018.
CENTRAL 1, THUNDER BASIN 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goal: CC, Lewis (Hendren), 76.
Shots: CC 10, TB 11. Shots on goal: CC 6, TB 9. Saves: CC 9 (Cook); TB 5 (Gray).
Corner kicks: CC 8, TB 3. Offsides: CC 4, TB 1. Fouls: CC 9, TB 7. Yellow cards: CC 1 (S. Smith); TB 2 (Ontiveroz; Suarez).
CHEYENNE – Keegan Potter stopped four shots, and Hedrey Pando added three after Cheyenne South's starting goalkeeper Trey Downham suffered a knee injury during the first half.
Downham had three saves.
The Bison got seven shots on goal.
"We just weren't able to find the back of the net," first-year South coach Joshua Eastman said, "but had our opportunities with a thin roster."
