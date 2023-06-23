Travelers Championship Golf

Denny McCarthy tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn.

 Associated Press

CROMWELL, Conn. — Keegan Bradley and Denny McCarthy shared the Travelers Championship lead Friday at a tournament-record 15-under 125.

McCarthy followed his first-round 60 with a 65 in the morning at TPC River Highlands. A few hours later, Bradley shot a 63 to go with his opening 62.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus