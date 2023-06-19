Wizards Suns Trade Basketball

Former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal looks on during an NBA game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Washington.

 Associated Press

Bradley Beal will soon be part of the NBA’s newest Big 3, after the three-time All-Star agreed Sunday to be traded to the Phoenix Suns and team up with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in a trio with serious offensive firepower and championship aspirations.

The Suns agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Some pick swaps will also be part of the trade, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending league approval.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus