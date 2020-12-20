CHEYENNE – McKinley Bradshaw never played man-to-man defense during her high school career.
The Lyman product was accustomed to sticking to different sets of zone defense.
Adapting to playing man defense was one of the biggest learning curves for her when she arrived in Laramie as a member of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
“Compared to last year I understand (man defense) a lot better,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a lot harder playing man to man, but I feel like I’ve grown.”
Bradshaw paces the Cowgirls so far this season in scoring, averaging 13 points per game. She claims the knowledge she has gained on the defensive side of the ball has helped her become better on the offensive side of the ball, as well.
“(Becoming better on defense) helped me on the offense a lot,” she said. “Now I have a better understanding of what a defender is trying to do or how they’re trying to guard me.”
In last Monday’s 67-62 win over UNLV, Bradshaw entered the fourth quarter with four points. She was a big reason the Cowgirls pulled out the victory, netting nine fourth-quarter points – including a 3-pointer on the first possession of the period which gave UW a four-point lead.
“I told her that what I wanted her to do right before that shot,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “She responded. She shot the ball with conviction and confidence and drained it.
“That was a huge shot.”
The sophomore has started in every game this season. She didn’t start at all last season, but appeared in all 27 of the Cowgirls’ games.
Getting back in the starting line-up has been somewhat refreshing for the 5-foot-11 guard, although the experience isn’t quite the same as starting in high school, as one could imagine.
“It’s a bit different but I always knew I’d end up starting in high school,” she said. “College is a different game and there’s a lot more pressure.”
Bradshaw has learned this season that she doesn’t need to rely on herself to force shots to score. Her shots and her points have come to her by executing and running through the offense.
She’s becoming a more efficient scorer as her career progresses.
“Finding that open shot and running through the offense (has been working for me),” Bradshaw said. “When I try and force things it doesn’t work as well, so when I play within the system everything comes to me and the shots are there.”
Although Bradshaw has grown a ton on the defensive side of the ball, she still believes her offense is flourishing.
One of the reasons for the growth is the comfort she has when the ball is in her hands.
“My game has grown more on offense because it comes more naturally to me,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just easier.”
Bradshaw’s game continues to grow as she continues to excel on both side of the ball. But, Mattinson knows the more she figures out her defense, the more she’s going to thrive as an all-around contributor.
“The more she keeps figuring out the defensive end, the better and better she’s going to be as an overall player,” Mattinson said.