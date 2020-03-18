Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected.