...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western tier of counties
of the Nebraska Panhandle, including Cheyenne, Laramie,
Torrington, Lusk, Wheatland, Scottsbluff and Kimball.
* WHEN...From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before Tuesday's trade deadline.
The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.
Hand, 33, bolsters the bullpen, which also had left-hander A.J. Minter reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Monday. Minter had been out since July 12 while recovering from left shoulder inflammation.
The NL East-leading Braves also have dealt with the losses of left-hander Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation), right-hander Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin) and right-hander Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain) to the injured list.
Hand has 131 career saves in his 13-year career. The Braves are Hand's ninth team and complete his tour of every NL East team.
Hand will be expected to work in a set-up role in Atlanta behind closer Raisel Iglesias.
Hand is 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA with Colorado this season. He posted a 2.80 ERA with five saves in 55 games with Philadelphia in 2022.
Hand set a career high with 34 saves for Cleveland in 2019. He had a combined 32 saves for San Diego and Cleveland in 2018.
