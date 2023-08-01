Athletics Rockies Baseball

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves added another veteran left-hander to their bullpen by acquiring Brad Hand from the Colorado Rockies before Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Rockies acquired right-hander Alec Barger, who was 3-2 with a 3.29 ERA for Double-A Mississippi. Barger, 25, was a 17th-round draft pick out of North Carolina State by Atlanta in 2019.

