WCup Brazil South Korea Soccer

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, Danilo and Neymar dance with Lucas Paqueta, right, after he scored his team’s fourth goal during the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match against South Korea at the Stadium 974 on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

 Pavel Golovkin/AP

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.


