Hollywood Strikes

Cast and writers from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" Juan Carlos Cantu, from left, Javier Grajeda, Aaron Paul, Charles Baker, Norma Maldonad, Jesse Plemons, Peter Gould, Bryan Cranston and Matt Jones, are on a picket line outside Sony Pictures studios on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Culver City, Calif. The film and television industries remain paralyzed by Hollywood's dual actors and screenwriters strikes.

 Associated Press

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — The cast of "Breaking Bad" has reunited to call upon Hollywood studios to resume negotiations with striking screen actors.

"We want you to come back to the table with us," Bryan Cranston said in a plea to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers outside Sony Pictures Studios on Tuesday.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus