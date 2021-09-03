There is a dangerous pattern emerging across the nation, and Cheyenne is no exception. That pattern is one of angry crowds gathering at school board meetings, threatening and bullying board members, administrators and others over ideologically driven items.
The LCSD1 Board of Trustees meeting on Aug. 16 was an outrageous exposition of bad behavior and incivility. The crowd that evening was an angry crowd and a crowd intent on disrupting the meeting, either through the “heckler’s veto” or the “intimidator’s veto.” The “heckler’s veto” is the act of jeering, booing, whistling, etc. when a recognized speaker attempts to speak, but is drowned out by the noise. The “intimidator’s veto" is when people entering a meeting and identified to be on the opposite side of the issue are verbally and/or nonverbally frightened and threatened in an attempt to “silence” them. As reported to me in text messages, conversations and news reports, both acts of mob censorship took place at that meeting.
In reflecting upon that evening, I can’t understand how the school district could have been so unprepared (yes, there were two school resource officers present, but why weren’t there more?), considering what had occurred the previous board meeting and with accounts of similar behavior occurring at school board meetings across the nation this month. Yet, in all fairness, that would be blaming the victim of the crime instead calling out the perpetrator(s). Hence, I believe it is important to look at the what and who of the incident in order to get context into the outrage.
First, the “what.” The disturbance of Aug. 16 was not a spontaneous burst of emotion and angst. Instead, as we look at the nation, we can see that what occurred that evening fits a pattern we see over and over again. We see that there is a template that scripts and plans action.
This became clear to me as the topics of COVID and critical race theory (CRT) were conflated into a singular point of outrage (Was this also an attack upon public education?). This conflation has a discernible pattern. This unification of these two disparate topics is the foundation of a false narrative often referred to as “the culture wars”; a narrative that is a major plank in a political platform. COVID, mask mandates and vaccination mandates are code words in a mythical war against “tyrannical socialism.” The CRT is a part of a manifesto of identifying who the enemy is.
It's important to understand that these code words are being presented in a biblical-like intonation of a final battle between the forces of good and the forces of evil. Those who advocate for mask and vaccination mandates, and a more inclusive teaching of U.S. history and civics, are being equivocated with “The Other,” Satan and Evil. The other side sees itself as the true American patriots who will fight to their last breath against the Evil. Folks, this kind of thinking isn’t far off from Jim Jones and Jonestown or David Koresh in Waco.
But what about the “who?” As noted, what occurred was not a spontaneous eruption, but was scripted and planned; thus, there was leadership, tacit and expressed. Tacit or nuanced leadership in these mob actions consists of those who acted tacitly by their silence or “washing their hands” of their responsibility to the community.
The first level of leaders are our elected leaders, from the governor to city and county leaders. For the governor to simply state that he trusts that people will exercise their personal liberties in a responsible manner is an abdication of his duties, considering the surge of the pandemic currently in the state and the nature of the partisan divide in this country related to COVID. As a school board member told me the other day, the governor has simply “left the school boards in this state to swing in the (political) wind” for personal political reasons.
But the governor is not alone. Where are the voices of city and county governments? The school boards in Texas and Florida that have defied their governors’ edicts did so because they had support from their city and county governments. The fact that there appears to be no political support from either the state or local governments places the school board in a terrible position. Could a mandate for masks be enforced? If so, by whom? Without political support, what happens to the safety and security of staff and students in our schools should a mask mandate be made?
The other level of leaders are those who gave explicit consent for mob action and misbehavior. This second level of leaders are those “electeds” who explicitly engaged, excited and possibly incited crowds in person and through media platforms to take action against “tyranny” they believe is taking place. That evening, there were two instances in which elected legislators “worked” crowds, one at the Capitol and the other at the school board meeting. Both of these legislators “jumped way out of their lanes” and played an active role in the crowd’s behavior and mindset.
And, finally, the “who” certainly includes those in the crowd who chose to boo, hiss, shout and threaten. The threats (which you won’t see or hear on You Tube) ran from those who lined up on each side of the hall leading from the Board Room creating a gauntlet of insults and threats directed at those who attempted to leave after testifying, to walking up to people and saying, “I know your name, I know your address, and I know what kind of car you drive. Better watch yourself.”
In the end, what occurred the evening of Aug. 16 was a sad and ugly statement as to the state of civil discourse here in Cheyenne. What deepens the sadness is the fact that elected officials played a role in the outrage, be it “explicit” or “tacit”.