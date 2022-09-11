GREEN RIVER – The late Brenda Barney had a vision.
According to Tammy Harris, president of the Wyoming Auxiliary of American Legions, Barney had an idea to give young women a place where they can borrow a dress.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap. WHEN...1 PM MDT Monday until 1 PM MDT Tuesday. IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
GREEN RIVER – The late Brenda Barney had a vision.
According to Tammy Harris, president of the Wyoming Auxiliary of American Legions, Barney had an idea to give young women a place where they can borrow a dress.
Just as renovations were in full swing for Brenda’s Closet in 2017 at American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Barney unexpectedly passed away.
“We, as an auxiliary, wanted to continue her dream,” said Harris. “It’s such a neat, needed service.”
Harris said that they have had numerous donations of gently used dresses.
“We’ll put them on the rack if they’re in good repair,” she said. "Most of the dresses have only been worn once, if at all, and several still has price tags attached to them."
She noted that if someone cannot pay the low rental fee, she and the volunteers will find a way for the event-goer to get the dress.
“We don’t want to turn anyone who can’t afford a dress away,” she pointed out. “If you go to Salt Lake City for a dress, that’s not the only thing you pay for.
“It can be an expensive weekend.”
Brenda’s Closet hosted the inaugural “Say Yes to Your Dress” event on Saturday, Sept. 10.
“I was here Thursday night because someone could not make it here during the weekend,” she explained. “I could hear the laughter and just witness the silliness of being a teenage girl, trying on dresses.”
“It’s fun to hear them giggle and seeing them not spend a fortune on a dress.”
Facebook followers can look up Brenda’s Closet for an upcoming fitting opportunity before the next local, formal event.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.