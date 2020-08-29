Name: Brittany Ashby
Residence: Cheyenne, WY
Profession: Consultant
Education: Master's Science in Adult Education and Learning Technologies; Bachelor's of Art
Experience: My husband and I moved to Cheyenne more than 15 years ago and have been active in the community in many ways. I have had the opportunity to serve on the Laramie County Library System board of directors, to serve on the board for the Laramie County United Way and to serve on the founding committee of the local Community Schools initiative. I am also an active member of the Rotary Club of Cheyenne. In December, I was chosen by the current LCSD1 Board to complete the term of a board member who needed to step off.
In my professional life I have had the opportunity to work on many projects that help guide my understanding and decisions as they relate to K-12 education. I have worked extensively in early childhood projects across the state which look at child development through age eight. I have worked with the Wyoming Economic Development Association and other groups on how we develop the workforce for the future of Wyoming. Finally, I have worked with projects that focus on the funding of higher education for the people of Wyoming.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BAforLCSD1
What motivated you to run for this position?
I come from a long-line of educators and people with a passion for helping students and families succeed. Education, more specifically public education, has always been a key personal value. This extends from a belief that we cannot have successful communities without strong public schools, and we all want to live in successful communities. I believe it is my responsibility to use my knowledge, skills and abilities to help schools and communities succeed.
Our District is currently facing some of the biggest challenges that it has faced, I I believe I have the background, knowledge and skills to help solve problems and look at how we bring the community together to support our teachers, children and families.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Money! Wyoming has a money problem and our district needs to have a strong voice in how we move forward in this financial reality. LCSD1 will likely have to make more cuts and those decisions will have to be done in ways that impact our classrooms as little as possible. However, as the largest district in the state we also need to advocate for our kids and our futures.
2. District Communications. I believe that COVID has served as a magnifying glass for potential issues in the district and it has become obvious that there is a break down in communications across all stakeholders. The board needs to work with leadership to assess current communications and look at how to make communications a priority. This includes internally between administration, teachers and staff; between the district and families; and between the district and the community.
3. Back to School. Continuing to have examine the best way to get kids and teachers back into a normal school environment that best allows for safety, learning and the mental health of all involved.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
1. My knowledge of how the state funding and budgets work. I work closely with a variety of state agencies and I believe have and understanding that puts my in a strong position to advocate and make strong strategic decisions.
2. I have spent many years working with organizations of all types on improving their operations and communications is always a part of that equation. It is time to work on this as well.
3. How the district works with families, communities and providers to make sure students have the same opportunities before they ever reach our doors is also going to be critical for the long term success of the district and I have had extensive experience working and with the early childhood sector.