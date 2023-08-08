Broncos Football

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell, center,  warms up with safety P.J. Locke, front left, and safety Justin Simmons, right, during training camp on Monday, July 31, 2023, in Centennial, Colo.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are taking a different approach to the preseason a year after sitting the starters backfired on them.

Coach Sean Payton, who last week walked back critical comments of his predecessor and others in a misguided defense of Russell Wilson, has said all along that he'll play his starters in the preseason, beginning with Denver's game at Arizona on Friday.

