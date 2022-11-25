Going into the final weekend of the regular season, the Mountain West championship game has already been set. Boise State, which clinched the Mountain Division last weekend, will host the West Division champions from Fresno State next month in Idaho.
Seven of the conference’s 12 teams are already bowl eligible going into this weekend. Six conference games will be played between Friday and Saturday to round out conference play.
1. Boise State (Last week: 1)The Broncos (8-3 overall, 7-0 Mountain West) punched their ticket to the conference title game with a stunning 20-17 win over the University of Wyoming last weekend. Boise State was a 14-point favorite over the Cowboys, but it was UW that led for more than half the game. The Cowboys had a pair of chances in the final minutes of regulation to either tie the game or take the lead, but a pair of costly interceptions eliminated UW’s chances of hoisting the MW championship trophy. With home-field advantage already clinched for the title game, Boise State will end the regular season against Utah State this weekend in Idaho.
2. Fresno State(Last week: 2)The Bulldogs (7-4, 6-1) have overcome a 1-4 start to the season by reeling off six consecutive wins, the last being a 41-14 win over Nevada last weekend to clinch the West Division. Fresno State has the No. 1 offense in the conference with an average of 31 points per game and, like Boise State, will end the regular season with a conference game with no playoff implications. The Bulldogs will host UW at 8 p.m. Friday in California.
3. Wyoming (Last week: 3)The Cowboys (7-4, 5-2) came 21 yards away from upsetting Boise State and moving into first place of the Mountain Division. UW’s 20-17 loss to the Broncos at home last week cost it all hope of making the team’s first MW title game appearance since the Josh Allen era in 2016. The Cowboys have already outperformed any expectations, however, and will now look to solidify themselves as the third-best team in the conference to lock up a solid bowl game. UW will end the season against Fresno State at 8 p.m. Friday in California.
4. San Diego State
(Last week: 4)
The Aztecs (7-4, 5-2) have put together a nice three-game winning streak, but it was too little, too late for SDSU to play for a conference championship. SDSU’s two conference losses were to Fresno State and Boise State, the two teams that will play in the title game next month. Like UW, that leaves the Aztecs on the outside looking in with one regular-season game left. SDSU will host Air Force at 7 p.m. Saturday in California.
5. Utah State
(Last week: 7)
The Aggies (6-5, 5-2) have quietly put together a three-game winning streak of their own, the last being a big 35-31 win over San Jose State last weekend. USU’s two conference losses came on the road to UW and at home to UNLV in September. The Aggies will end the regular season with a road matchup against Boise State at 10 a.m. Friday in Idaho.
6. Air Force
(Last week: 6)
The Falcons (8-3, 4-3) are tied with Boise State for the best overall record in the conference, but struggled early on in conference play to fall out of MW title contention. Air Force has had a resurgence of late, ripping off wins over Colorado State, New Mexico and Army. The Falcons will look for their ninth win of the regular season against SDSU at 7 p.m. Saturday in California.
7. San Jose State
(Last week: 5)
The wheels have come off a bit for the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) after they dropped their second consecutive conference game, losing to Utah State 35-31 last weekend. SJSU was the front-runner of the West Division for a majority of the season, but lost to Fresno State and SDSU on top of last weekend’s loss to USU. SJSU is still bowl-eligible and looks to cap the season with a win over Hawaii at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in California.
8. UNLV
(Last week: 8)
The Rebels (4-7, 2-5) have lost six games in a row and still, somehow, only have the third-longest losing streak in the conference. UNLV’s last loss was a disappointing 31-25 showing against Hawaii in Honolulu last weekend, a loss that knocked the Rebels officially out of bowl eligibility. UNLV will end the season with a home game against Nevada at 4 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.
9. Colorado State
(Last week: 9)
The Rams’ (2-9, 2-5) losing streak grew to four games after a 24-12 loss to Air Force last weekend in Colorado Springs. The bottom four teams of the MW are bad, but CSU is the first one listed because of the team’s ability to at least play conference opponents close once in a while, thanks to the team’s defense. The Rams are last in the conference in total offense with an average of 12.8 points per game. CSU ends the regular season against New Mexico at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
10. Hawaii
(Last week: 10)
The Rainbow Warriors (3-9, 2-5) broke a four-game losing streak with a 31-25 win over UNLV at home last weekend. Still, Hawaii will likely end the season with just two conference wins, the other being against lowly Nevada last month. The Rainbow Warriors will end the season against SJSU at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in California.
11. New Mexico
(Last week: 11)
The Lobos (2-9, 0-7) have the second-longest losing streak in the conference, losing their eighth consecutive game 34-10 to SDSU last weekend in Albuquerque. New Mexico’s season has long been over, along with any hopes of a bowl game. The Lobos will end the season against CSU at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Fort Collins.
12. Nevada
(Last week: 12)
Finally, the MW’s longest losing streak belongs to the Wolf Pack (2-9, 0-7), who lost their ninth straight game 41-14 to Fresno State last weekend in Reno. Like the Lobos, the Wolf Pack likely just want this season to be over; but first, Nevada will face UNLV at 4 p.m. Saturday in Las Vegas.