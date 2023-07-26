Broncos Training Camp Football

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, front, chats with retired Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg during NFL practice on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Centennial, Colo. Sean Payton is back on the sideline and this time it's in Denver. The former Saints head coach was hired after spending a year in the broadcast booth. 

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Judging by the vibe at Wednesday's "ramp-up" workout, the Denver Broncos are in for a much tougher training camp under new head coach Sean Payton than the infamous "Camp Cupcake" they took part in under Nathaniel Hackett a year ago.

"We all saw it in the intensity and the sense of urgency from OTAs and minicamp and it just carried over into the practice that we just had," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "... I was just talking to one of the guys in the weight room about how we do anything is how we do everything."

