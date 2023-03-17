After fortifying their offensive and defensive lines with splashy moves earlier this week, the Denver Broncos turned their attention to upgrading their special teams Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year deal with cornerback Tremon Smith worth up to $5.5 million.

Smith, 26, who has played for the Chiefs, Colts and Texans, has averaged nearly 25 yards on 94 kick returns over his five-year NFL career. The Broncos were last in the league at 17.5 yards last season when rookie Montrell Washington averaged 18.9 yards on 18 kickoff returns.

