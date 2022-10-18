Broncos Chargers Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) tries to get a pass off as he is hit by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Chris Rumph II (94) during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Mark J. Terrill/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett defended his handling of the lead-up to his first year as head coach of the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

Hackett said the rash of injuries and penalties and the offensive struggles under quarterback Russell Wilson have nothing to do with him taking it easy on the players in the summer.

