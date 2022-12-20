Cardinals Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien, right, celebrates with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy during the second half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/AP

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have found success again — with backup quarterback Brett Rypien steering the offense.

Next step, try to get back on the winning track with Russell Wilson running the show.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus