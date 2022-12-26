Broncos Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, left, and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett meet each other before leaving the field after an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season.

Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he’ll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett’s dismissal.

