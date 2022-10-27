Britain Broncos Football

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett attends a news conference after a practice session in Harrow, England, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 ahead the NFL game against Jacksonville Jaguars at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

 Kin Cheung/AP

Broncos general manager George Paton said Thursday that he still believes in embattled rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will start to resemble his old self soon.

Paton defended Hackett, who's been hammered nationally over his persistent game management mistakes, and his $245 million quarterback who looks nothing so far like the nine-time Pro Bowler he was in Seattle.


AP Sports Writer Ken Maguire contributed from Harrow, England.

