Chargers Broncos Football

Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, right, talks with an official during the first half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have two more interviews lined up for their vacant head coaching position: defensive coordinators DeMeco Ryans of the 49ers and Dan Quinn of the Cowboys.

Team owner Greg Penner and general manager George Paton will meet with Ryans on Thursday and Quinn on Friday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus