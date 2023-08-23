wte-20230823-spts-GarettBolles

Denver offensive tackle Garett Bolles missed the latter half of last season because of a broken leg.

 Associated Press

DENVER — Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles looked a lot better in the second preseason game than he did in the first, and that was understandable.

In the Aug. 11 opener at Arizona, Bolles was making his first appearance in a game since suffering a fractured lower right leg Oct. 6, 2022, against the Indianapolis Colts. And, yes, there was some rust in Bolles’ efforts to protect quarterback Russell Wilson.

