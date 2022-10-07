Colts Broncos Football

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles is carted off the field after an injury against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half of a game on Thursday in Denver. 

 Jack Dempsey/AP

The Denver Broncos lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery.

They were injured in Denver's 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams to a right knee injury in a loss at Las Vegas.

