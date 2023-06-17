wte-20230617-spts-Mims

Denver Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. carries the ball during Denver Broncos rookie minicamp May 13 at Dove Valley.

 THE DENVER POST

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not concerned about top draft picks Marvin Mims Jr. and Drew Sanders after both were limited during mandatory minicamp and part of OTAs due to injury.

Payton did not disclose the type of injury Mims, a receiver, and Sanders, a linebacker, suffered, but he said they are sharp mentally.

