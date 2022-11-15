Broncos Titans Football

Tennessee Titans tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs into Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. 

 Mark Humphrey/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over "Orange Crush." Step aside "Steel Curtain." Make way "Fearsome Foursome." And Dallas, your "Doomsday" defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971.

Call it the "All in Vain" defense.


