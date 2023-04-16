wte-20230416-spts-Samaje Perine

Running back Samaje Perine hopes an expanded role with the Denver Broncos helps him make a name for himself

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER – For anyone who might want evidence of Samaje Perine's ability to pile up yards, check out the NCAA record book.

On Nov. 22, 2014, Perine rushed for a staggering 427 yards as an Oklahoma freshman on a rainy day in a 44-7 rout of Kansas. It remains an all-time record.

