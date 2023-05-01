Broncos Jeudy Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Denver.

 Associated Press

The Denver Broncos are picking up wide receiver Jerry Jeudy's fifth-year option, which carries a price tag of just under $13 million in 2024, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move.

