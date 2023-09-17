wte-20230917-Dulcich

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich breaks free to get open during the first quarter of a preseason game Aug. 19 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

 Denver Post

DENVER – Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is going on injured reserve after all.

The second-year player out of UCLA injured his hamstring late in the first half against Las Vegas last weekend. As a result of the placement, Dulcich will miss at least four games. He is eligible to return Week 6 at Kansas City — a Thursday night game — at the earliest.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus