DENVER— Sean Payton's blueprints for a rebuild by the Denver Broncos and a rebound by Russell Wilson this year began with a $139 million offensive line commitment in free agency to land guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

The return of left tackle Garett Bolles from a broken leg that sidelined him most of last season and the continued growth of center Lloyd Cushenberry III and guard Quinn Meinerz are also crucial for Denver to snap out of its persistent spiral.

