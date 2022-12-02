Broncos Jaguars Football

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler runs the ball during an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30, 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

 Gary McCullough/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler had a setback in his recovery from a torn hamstring and is out indefinitely.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Thursday that he wasn't sure if Hamler's season is over.


