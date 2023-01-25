Nevada Boise St Basketball

Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo, center, steals the ball from Nevada center Will Baker during an NCAA basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

 Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP

The Mountain West has cemented itself as the best mid-major in college basketball this season, with five of its 11 teams ranked inside the top 50 of the NCAA Net rankings this week.

The conference is projected to have four teams in the NCAA Tournament in March, including three at-large bids. The conference race continues to heat up as team’s pass the midway point of the MW season.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus