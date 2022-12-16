APTOPIX Chiefs Broncos Football

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson removes his helmet after a concussion against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Denver.

 Jack Dempsey/AP

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday.

Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.

