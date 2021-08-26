If the University of Wyoming football team is able to avenge last season’s Border War loss and defeat its biggest rival for the fifth time in six years, the Cowboys will get to hoist a familiar trophy with a fresh feel to it.
UW and longtime rival Colorado State announced last week the Bronze Boot, the trophy the teams have fought over for 53 years, had been restored in a joint effort by the universities.
When Wyoming sixth-year senior and standout defensive end Garrett Crall heard the news, his initial thoughts seemed to be almost those of disappointment — but not because the coveted trophy was receiving some much-needed work. More so, these feelings stemmed from the realization he’ll only get to play for it one more time.
“I saw that it was getting fixed, and I thought, 'Man, this is going to be my last Border War this year,'” Crall said.
The first football game between the institutions occurred in 1899, when CSU was known as Colorado Agricultural College. The Rams lead the all-time series 59-48-5, but UW holds a 28-25 advantage since the Bronze Boot was introduced in 1968.
In addition to serving as the oldest rivalry for either program, the Border War also features a trophy unlike any other in college football.
Prior to its bronzing, The Bronze Boot was an actual boot worn in combat by Capt. Dan Romero, a Vietnam War veteran and former professor of military science at CSU. Years of celebration, however, as well as rain, snow and other inclement conditions, took a toll on the trophy over the past five-plus decades.
An Aug. 19 news release from UW stated “The Bronze Boot was in danger of falling apart in front of our very eyes,” with the original bronzing having started to crack and the trophy's base showing signs of rot. So, in January, Wyoming and Colorado State decided the time had arrived to give the trophy a modern restoration that would maintain the original components that make it so unique.
The schools enlisted the help of Hoss Khollesi — owner of The Bronzery in Escondido, California, which was identified as the only remaining foundry in the country capable of bronzing a material object. Khollesi and his team got to work on a number of improvements for the trophy, including a new double plating of bronze, while Alpine Cabinets in Timnath, Colorado, started restoring the trophy's walnut base.
The two pieces were reunited July 29, providing a new feel to a historic prize.
"I know both schools are extremely proud and passionate about the rivalry we share, and the Bronze Boot has been symbolic of that rivalry since 1968," Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman said in a statement. "More than that, it is truly one of the greatest traveling trophies in all of college sports. We are excited for fans to see the restored Boot this coming season when the Cowboys and Rams play in Laramie on Saturday, Nov. 6, for an afternoon kickoff.
“We want to thank everyone involved in the restoration, including CSU athletics director Joe Parker. I know the two teams can't wait to play for The Bronze Boot for the 54th time this season."
Ask various UW players who have taken part in the rivalry before, and they’re likely to produce a different answer as to what exactly the Border War means to them. Across the board, however, a sense of significance always seems to emerge.
“It's almost hard to put into words,” Crall said. “Obviously, fans get so worked up about it during the week. They're ready to go, you see it on social media. When we get to that week, things are a little bit more intense at practice — not that we aren't all year, but it just adds a notch or two. Nothing really needs to be said around here when it comes to that week.
“We know it's sheep week, and we go about our business accordingly. There isn't a lot of talk other than, 'We're going to beat these guys,' but we just get after it. It's simple to us, because we know what it means to the state, the program and the university.”
For redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers, speaking about the Border War brings back fond memories of his first career start in 2018, when he passed for 116 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and a score in a 34-21 road win over the Rams. It also reminds him of how much it hurt watching from the sidelines injured last season, as the Pokes lost to CSU for the first time since 2015.
Naturally, Chambers can’t wait for this year’s installment of the rivalry, which is scheduled for Nov. 6 at War Memorial Stadium.
“It's going to be something special,” Chambers said. “My first ever start was down in Fort Collins at CSU, so that was a special game. I didn't really understand what it meant until after the game and we were all singing with The Boot.
“Last year left a really sour taste in my mouth. I was just sitting on the sideline feeling helpless, and watching those guys run across the field and raise The Boot made me sick to my stomach. It made my stomach churn and just didn't feel good, so I'm really excited for that game.”
The rivalry takes on a special meaning for All-MW linebacker Chad Muma, one of 22 Colorado products listed on the Cowboys’ roster.
“It means a lot to all the players, and it's something we talk about a lot every single year when that game comes up,” Muma said. “It's definitely something we all look for, because I know it means a lot to the state. Also, as players, there are a lot of us from Colorado. A lot of players from Colorado didn't get recruited by CSU, so it's an extra little chip on their shoulders.”
Muma — who has been a part of two double-digit wins over CSU, as well as last year's agonizing 34-24 defeat — has an array of memories from the Border War.
When pressed to name a favorite moment, he points to joining the fans, with the Bronze Boot in tow, and bellowing out a post-victory parting shot at their rival.
“I think it's just the chant at the very end of the game,” Muma said. “'It sucks to be a CSU Ram,' is definitely a favorite memory of mine.”