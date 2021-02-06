On Tuesday afternoon Rawlins High School senior standout volleyball player Brooke Palmer made her intention to play volleyball at the next level official. Following graduating in May, she will be attending Northwest College in Powell as a member of the Trappers’ volleyball team as she pursues an education in business.
Anyone who has followed Palmer’s high school career likely isn’t surprised to see her move on to the next level of play. Despite being relatively short by volleyball standards, what she may lack in height she makes up for in pure athleticism and drive, a sentiment her longtime head coach Aubrey Griffiths made clear.
“She’s dedicated and she is a very hard worker,” said Griffiths. “She gets her mind set on a goal and she goes for it. She’s pretty dang coachable, too. She has an all-around knowledge for the game and she’s consistently all over the court. She’s great at serving, defense and can slam the ball hard. She’s shorter but has an incredible vertical. Any coach, any team would be lucky to have her.”
Palmer was a staple in the Outlaws starting line-up for the last two seasons. She was all-state in 2019 and was a critical part of the Outlaws 2019 state championship run. The opportunity to play volleyball is a dream come true for Palmer, something she’s been working toward for as long as she can remember.
Like so many athletes in her class across the country, though, there were few opportunities for Palmer to make any official visits during the recruiting process. She did get to visit the campus in Powell and was shown around by head coach Scott Keister and a couple members of the Trappers’ volleyball team.
For Palmer, Keister was a big part of the decision making process. She noted she likes his coaching style and believes his “cool” personality will be fun to work with as she works to become an integral part of the team, a task, she knows, that will require plenty of work. That said, Palmer, who is a three-sport athlete, is no stranger to hard work.
“I’m just ready to work on bettering myself and my game,” she said. “I know that I was a big asset for our team in high school and I want to get to that point in college, too. I’m just ready to further my skills in college and learn more.”
Palmer’s goal is to earn a spot as a right side hitter. The position is well-suited for her skill set as a strong, explosive player. It is often considered the most versatile position because a right side hitter can excel on both offense and defense, hitting the ball from the front and back court but will also dig for quick attacks and sets if the setter is unable to get to the ball.
With her athletic and academic ambitions clearly in line at this point, Palmer is also admittedly excited to be able to stay in state and be close to home.
“I feel like that was one of my bigger things to look at,” she said. “I didn’t want to go so far away that I couldn’t come home at least once in a while. But it’ll be nice going far enough away to be my own person but still be able to come back when I want to.”
The Northwest College Trappers are part Region IX in the National Junior College Athletic Association. Because of COVID-19, college volleyball across the country just started at the beginning of the spring semester. The Trappers opened the season with two wins, one over Otero Junior College on Jan. 30 and the other over Trinidad State Junior College.