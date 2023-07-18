Jalen and Santana Trujillo

CHEYENNE — Brothers Jalen and Santana Trujillo, who are facing charges of misdemeanor accessory after the fact to first-degree murder (not a relative), pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Their case is set for a jury trial, with a scheduling conference scheduled to take place in November.

