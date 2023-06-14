wte-20230612-spts-BruceBrown01

Bruce Brown (11) of the Denver Nuggets slam dunks in the second quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver on June 12, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)

 Andy Cross

As champagne flowed and cigar smoke filled the Nuggets’ home locker room, Bruce Brown couldn’t help but revel and soak in the moment.

“I want to stay,” he told The Denver Post.

