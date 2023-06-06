Browns Football

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II watches during a drill at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Berea, Ohio.

 Associated Press

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski expressed relief that two of his defensive players were not physically harmed while being robbed at gunpoint by six masked men outside a downtown nightclub.

According to Cleveland Police, the players had jewelry and a truck taken during the early morning stickup.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus