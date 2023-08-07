Hall of Fame Football

CANTON, Ohio — Joe Thomas got a victory bigger than anything possible on the field.

Cleveland's reliable left tackle, who never made the playoffs and endured so much losing, misery and turnover while playing 10,363 consecutive snaps over more than a decade with the Browns, was inducted Saturday into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

